It will not debut before 2026

Apple developing clamshell-style foldable iPhone to take on Samsung

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:03 pm Feb 08, 202401:03 pm

What's the story Apple is experimenting with two clamshell-style foldable iPhone prototypes, as mentioned in an article by The Information. However, these innovative devices are still in the early stages of development, and are not expected to hit the market until 2026 at the earliest. Interestingly, a foldable iPad might make its debut before the iPhones, as it poses less risk for the tech giant.

Next Article

Problems

Technical challenges and design issues

The report points out two major obstacles that could hinder Apple's foldable iPhone ambitions. Firstly, engineers are yet to tackle the technical issues commonly associated with foldable smartphones, such as the gap between the screen halves that plagued Samsung's first Fold model. Secondly, Apple's designers are grappling with creating features that would make a foldable iPhone appealing enough for consumers, considering their higher price tags compared to traditional smartphones.

Reasons

Other factors to consider

Apple also wants each part of the foldable iPhone, to be half as sleek as a regular model. This will ensure that on folding, the thickness will roughly be the same for both body types. However, there are constraints on display and battery sizes. Hence, Apple's first foldable device is likely to be an iPad, as the company need not worry about its thickness.

Possibility

Foldable iPad more likely to debut

Apple's foldable iPad is in development since at least 2020, facing challenges like finding a solution for the crease that forms in the display's center after multiple folds. Engineers are also working to ensure that the screen lies completely flat when opened and that there is no middle bump. It took Samsung many years and multiple versions of foldable devices to create a hinge that eliminates the gap within two halves of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.