Apple's new iPad, MacBook models releasing in March or April

By Akash Pandey 11:44 am Jan 22, 202411:44 am

New iPads and MacBooks are coming ahead of WWDC 2024

Apple fans, get ready for some exciting new releases in spring 2024! Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that we can expect new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models as early as March or April. After these launches, all eyes will be on Apple's annual developers conference, WWDC, in June. Let's dive into the rumored features of these upcoming iPads and MacBooks.

iPad Air: Expected features and display sizes

The next iPad Air is anticipated to come in 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes. Some possible upgrades include Apple's M2 chip for faster performance, a redesigned rear camera bump, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3. Any major external design changes are not expected from the tablet. The current fifth-generation iPad Air with the M1 chip was released nearly two years ago, in March 2022.

iPad Pro: OLED display and other rumored highlights

As for the next 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models, they're expected to be the first iPads with OLED displays, meaning brighter screens, higher contrast ratios, lower power consumption, and more. However, the switch to OLED could make the next iPad Pro models pricier. Other rumored changes include Apple's M3 chip for faster performance, MagSafe wireless charging, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and aluminum casing. The current iPad Pros with M2 chip came in October 2022.

MacBook Air: Hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing and more

Lastly, Gurman reports that Apple plans to release multiple MacBook Airs with the M3 chip in spring 2024. It looks like the next 13-inch and 15-inch models will be released simultaneously this year, unlike previous separate launches. With the M3 chip, these MacBook Air models will have hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing and mesh shading for better graphics rendering in games. While no major design changes are expected, the laptops will likely gain support for Wi-Fi 6E like other Macs.