New add-ons

Six brand new emoji concepts

Among the new emojis are six completely original concepts: a head shaking horizontally, a head shaking vertically, a phoenix, lime, brown mushroom, and broken chain. These additions are part of Apple's ongoing mission to make digital communication more inclusive and diverse. The Emoji 15.1 pack is drawn from Unicode's September 2023 recommendations, as revealed by Broni.

More

Gender-neutral family emojis and color tweaks

The update also brings four gender-neutral family emojis, each rocking a stylish mop-top hairstyle. Emojipedia notes that existing family emojis have been revamped to show white silhouettes on a grey square icon, instead of colorful people emojis side by side. Plus, six new people emojis with direction-specific variations are introduced—from a person walking while facing right to a wheelchair-bound individual facing right. Each of these is available in all gender options and five skin tone modifiers.

Insights

Emojis are powerful communication tools

Emojis have become essential communication tools, helping people express themselves more effectively. The iOS 17.4 update follows the previous emoji update in September, which featured a pink heart, a head-shaking smiley face, and a moose and goose. Keep in mind that emoji appearances may differ slightly between iOS and Android devices. However, they will enrich the visual language for all.