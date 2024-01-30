iOS 17.4 will introduce 118 new emojis: Check them here
As many as 118 new emojis are coming your way with the iOS 17.4 update, set to launch in March or April 2024. The list includes a phoenix, a shaking head, four gender-neutral families, and many more. Keith Broni, Emojipedia's editor-in-chief, revealed that these fresh emojis are part of the Emoji 15.1 expansion pack, currently available in beta. This new pack will not be exclusive to iOS. Samsung and other Android device users will also get the new emojis.
Six brand new emoji concepts
Among the new emojis are six completely original concepts: a head shaking horizontally, a head shaking vertically, a phoenix, lime, brown mushroom, and broken chain. These additions are part of Apple's ongoing mission to make digital communication more inclusive and diverse. The Emoji 15.1 pack is drawn from Unicode's September 2023 recommendations, as revealed by Broni.
Gender-neutral family emojis and color tweaks
The update also brings four gender-neutral family emojis, each rocking a stylish mop-top hairstyle. Emojipedia notes that existing family emojis have been revamped to show white silhouettes on a grey square icon, instead of colorful people emojis side by side. Plus, six new people emojis with direction-specific variations are introduced—from a person walking while facing right to a wheelchair-bound individual facing right. Each of these is available in all gender options and five skin tone modifiers.
Emojis are powerful communication tools
Emojis have become essential communication tools, helping people express themselves more effectively. The iOS 17.4 update follows the previous emoji update in September, which featured a pink heart, a head-shaking smiley face, and a moose and goose. Keep in mind that emoji appearances may differ slightly between iOS and Android devices. However, they will enrich the visual language for all.