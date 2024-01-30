Bot #1

Meet Epstein GPT

OpenAI banned Epstein GPT shortly after it was created. It permitted users to speak directly with the recently unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents, do a quick search, and synthesize any keywords found in them. Its removal sparked quite a bit of controversy since many believed it was a useful tool for researchers as well as journalists.

Bot #2

Jesus is here for your divine queries

Want to use AI to speak to the almighty? Well, Jesus the GPT, is your answer. Its data source is the Bible as well as all other texts pertaining to the son of God. The bot can answer all your questions when it comes to faith. A perfect combination of religion and technology.

Bot #3

Adolf GPT brings the dictator to life

Adolf GPT replicates Adolf Hitler, the German dictator behind the Holocaust. It has not been banned yet. The chatbot was partially made using Hitler's book Mein Kampf in which he states his problems with the Jewish people. If you ask it, the AI bot also reads you excerpts of 'Mein Kampf.' Notably, it constantly refers to its answers as telling "my version of history."

Bot #4, #5

Corporate Pro GPT makes office work hassle-free

Corporate Pro GPT can turn the user's thoughts and feelings into perfectly articulated corporate language. For those unsure how to speak in an office setting, this is the perfect bot. Use it to give HR-trained responses to the client you want to impress. Polly Poo Poo is another bot that can make every conversation revolve around poop. Wondering whether you can talk about poop right at this moment? Well, this GPT is your answer.

Bot #6

Rizz GPT makes online dating easier

Rizz GPT helps users find pickup lines for dating apps. Coming up with absolute bangers can be difficult. However, with Rizz GPT, simply input information about your romantic interest's dating profile and the bot will write a pickup line for you. There is no guarantee that these lines will work. It's all in the hands of Cupid, and of course, the one who has caught your eye.

Bot #7

Stoner GPT is suitable for 'elevated' questions

OpenAI's GPT Store offers Stoner GPT, a chatbot for your "high" thoughts. It can answer questions like "What does it mean to be?" and "Are you and I both seeing the same blue?". The bot's answers have a gentle tone and mimic the mannerisms of the stoned questioner. The perfect relaxation tool indeed.

Bot #8, #9

AI girlfriends and pet rocks

AI girlfriends run amok on OpenAI's GPT Store, and many have been banned. However, some of them like "Your girlfriend Tiffany" are still available. They provide romantic companionship to lonely individuals, just like in the movie Her. On a separate note, if you want something stupid, go for the Pet Rock GPT. The AI-enabled pet rock does absolutely nothing but requires a ChatGPT Plus subscription.