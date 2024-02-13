This is the first visionOS update since the device's launch

Apple releases Vision Pro update for easy passcode reset

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:03 pm Feb 13, 202412:03 pm

What's the story Apple has released a new update for its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, tackling a major issue that had left users puzzled. The visionOS 1.0.3 update, enables users who have forgotten their passcodes, to reset their devices without needing to visit an Apple Store or send the headset to AppleCare customer support. This is the first visionOS firmware since the headset hit the market.

Before visionOS 1.0.3, Vision Pro users who misplaced their passcodes had to either visit a store, or ship their $3,500 (around Rs. 2.9 lakh) gadget to customer care for help. According to Apple's official release notes, the update "provides important bug fixes and adds an option to reset your device if you've forgotten your passcode." It's still uncertain why Apple initially released the pricey headset without a more user-friendly solution, similar to its other products.

Installation procedure and limitations

The latest ‌visionOS‌ firmware can be installed by heading to the 'Settings' app and going to the 'Software update' section. Users should note that the Activation Lock is not removed upon erasing the Vision Pro's data. Hence, if a person steals the device, and uses the reset password feature to wipe it, they will still be unable to log in with their Apple ID.

Vision Pro is more suitable for developers

Engadget described the Vision Pro headset as a "blend of fascination and frustration," indicating it's more suitable for developers and affluent Apple fans than the average consumer. A Senior Editor at the publication stated, "That's pretty much the Vision Pro experience in a nutshell. A peek into the future that's limited by the hardware that exists today - even if that hardware is among the best we've ever seen."