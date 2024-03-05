Next Article

Instagram now allows you to edit DMs: How it works

By Akash Pandey 02:02 pm Mar 05, 202402:02 pm

What's the story Meta has rolled out a new update for Instagram, giving users the ability to edit their direct messages (DMs) within 15 minutes of sending them. This long-awaited feature, absent since Instagram's DM tools debuted in 2013, lets users fix errors or modify their messages. This can be done by pressing and holding the sent message and choosing "edit" from the dropdown menu. Along with functional enhancements, the latest update also brings several visual changes to inbox conversations.

You can save favorite stickers in DMs for faster access

Besides the Edit feature, the latest update adds new chat themes featuring unique animations. Newest themes include Avatar: The Last Airbender, and many more. Users can also save their favorite stickers in DMs for faster access by holding onto the sticker.

You can pin three of your favorite DMs

The update also introduces improvements to Instagram's direct messages feature. Users can now pin up to three favorite DMs at the top of their feed for quick access to ongoing chats, whether in one-on-one or group conversations. To pin a chat, simply press and hold the conversation tab and tap "pin" from the dropdown menu. Additionally, the update makes it easier to toggle read receipts on and off based on personal preferences.