By Akash Pandey 12:00 pm Feb 16, 202412:00 pm

What's the story Google Labs is currently experimenting with a feature called "Talk to a live representative," according to the X user Sterling (@GreenShades9). It is equivalent to the Pixel-exclusive "Hold for me" function and could soon extend to a broad range of Android smartphones. This handy tool enables Google Assistant to wait on customer service calls until a real person is available, sparing users the frustration of being on hold.

How does it work?

When users search for specific company customer service numbers, a "Talk to a live representative" widget pops up, giving them the option to request a call. Google Assistant then dials the number and remains on hold until a representative answers. If this feature becomes part of Google search, it could offer numerous smartphone users the same time-saving benefits that Pixel owners have been enjoying since 2020.

'Talk to a live representative' feature in action

Sterling stumbled upon the test and shared screenshots of the feature in action. Demonstrating the experiment, the initial picture illustrates the feature's activation in Google Labs. The subsequent one displays an instance where a search for "Alaska Airlines customer service" yields a customer service number as the primary result, accompanied by the 'Talk to a live representative' widget below, featuring a 'Request a call' button.

