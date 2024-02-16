FBI has connected the gang to over 60 cyber breaches worldwide

US offers $15mn reward for information on ALPHV ransomware gang

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:50 am Feb 16, 202411:50 am

What's the story The US State Department is offering a whopping $10 million reward for information, that could help identify or locate key leaders of the ALPHV/Blackcat ransomware gang. On top of that, there's a $5 million bounty for tips about individuals planning to participate in ALPHV ransomware attacks. The FBI has connected this notorious gang to over 60 cyber breaches worldwide and at least $300 million in ransom payments from more than 1,000 victims.

Next Article

Timeline

ALPHV's history and connection to DarkSide and BlackMatter

ALPHV first popped up in November 2021 and is thought to be a rebrand of the infamous DarkSide and BlackMatter ransomware operations. DarkSide closed shop in May 2021 after law enforcement seized its infrastructure following the Colonial Pipeline attack. The gang resurfaced as BlackMatter, shut down again in November 2021, and reappeared as ALPHV/BlackCat in February 2022. In December, FBI managed to disrupt ALPHV's operation by breaking into its servers and temporarily shutting down its Tor negotiation and leak sites.

Steps

US government's efforts to combat ransomware gangs

These hefty rewards come from the US Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP), which has dished out over $135 million for helpful tips since 1986. The State Department has even set up a dedicated Tor SecureDrop server to submit tips on ALPHV and other wanted cyber criminals. To note, ALPHV recently added Canada's Trans-Northern Pipelines to its new leak website. The firm is now investigating the gang's claims after confirming a network breach in November 2023.

Sum

Bounties worth millions on various gangs

In January, the US government announced rewards of up to $10 million for information on the leaders of the Hive ransomware gang. Previously, it also offered bounties of up to $15 million, for tips on members and affiliates of Hive, Conti, REvil (Sodinokibi), Clop, and Darkside ransomware operations.