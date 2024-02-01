The lawsuit is seeking civil penalties

Elon Musk's Tesla sued for hazardous waste mishandling in California

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:27 pm Feb 01, 202402:27 pm

What's the story Tesla is currently facing a lawsuit filed by 25 California counties, including Alameda, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and San Francisco. They claim that the electric carmaker mishandled hazardous waste at various facilities throughout the state. The lawsuit, filed in the California state court on Tuesday, is seeking civil penalties as well as an injunction, to ensure that the electric vehicle manufacturer properly manages its waste in the future.

Next Article

Accusations

Improper labeling and disposal of hazardous materials

The counties allege Tesla violated the state's business and hazardous waste management laws by incorrectly labeling waste materials such as paint, antifreeze, brake fluids, used batteries, and diesel fuel. They argue that Tesla has sent these materials to landfills that are not equipped to handle hazardous waste. California's hazardous waste management law imposes potential civil penalties of up to $70,000 per violation per day. The lawsuit claims that violations took place at 101 facilities, including Tesla's manufacturing plant in Fremont.

Legal

Tesla's talks with DAs ended without a settlement

In a 2022 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla revealed it was being investigated by district attorney offices from around California, over its waste management practices. Later, in October 2023, the firm claimed it was in settlement talks with those DA offices. Now, the current lawsuit suggests that those conversations ended without a resolution.

History

Previous allegations and settlements with the EPA

Back in 2019, the company settled with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over alleged hazardous waste violations at its Fremont plant. Tesla agreed to properly manage waste there and paid a $31,000 fine. In 2022, Tesla reached another agreement with the EPA, consenting to pay a $275,000 fine. This was because the federal agency found that the firm failed to maintain records and take steps to lower air pollutants from painting operations at the Fremont factory.