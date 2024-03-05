Next Article

Here's how to turn off calling facility on Musk's X

What's the story Elon Musk's X app recently introduced audio and video calling, sparking excitement among users. The announcement came from X's official news account, stating, "audio and video calling are now available to everyone on X! who are you calling first?" However, this new feature has raised some eyebrows due to privacy concerns, as it exposes users' IP addresses to those they communicate with.

How X calling works and its privacy risks

The audio/video calling option can be found in the Messages section of the X app, wherein a phone icon is displayed in the top right corner. Calls are peer-to-peer by default, which means users' IP addresses are shared as the call connects directly between devices. While IP addresses aren't highly sensitive, they can reveal location and online activity, potentially posing risks for high-risk users.

Enhanced call privacy and encryption concerns

To safeguard the IP address, you can activate "Enhanced call privacy" in X's Message settings. This routes calls through X's infrastructure, concealing the IP address of anyone who enables this feature. However, X's official help center page doesn't mention encryption, implying that calls may not be end-to-end encrypted. This could potentially allow X to eavesdrop on conversations, unlike end-to-end encrypted apps like Signal or WhatsApp.

Recommendations and call settings

Considering these privacy concerns, it's wise to disable the calling feature entirely or be cautious when using it. It's essential to know who can call you and whom you can call. The default setting is "People you follow," but options like "People in your address book," "Verified users," and "Everyone" are also available. To protect your privacy, take the time to understand X's settings or consider disabling the feature altogether.