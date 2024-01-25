Q4 results

Tesla misses revenue expectations in Q4

Adjusted earnings per share for Tesla were 71 cents, slightly below the anticipated 74 cents by London Stock Exchange Group. In volume, the company's revenue reached $25.17 billion, missing the expected $25.6 billion. Total revenue increased from $24.3 billion a year earlier. The operating margin for Q4 was 8.2%, a decrease from 16% in the same quarter last year and a slight improvement from 7.6% in Q3.

Price cuts affect revenue

Factors contributing to Tesla's weak auto revenue

The lackluster growth in automotive revenue can be partly attributed to lower average selling prices due to significant price cuts worldwide during the latter half of the year. The quarter's net income more than doubled to $7.9 billion, up from $3.7 billion a year earlier. It is primarily because of a one-time noncash tax benefit of $5.9 billion.