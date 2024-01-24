Stats

Consolidated revenue falls 3%, India segment grows

The company's consolidated revenue from operations dipped 3% to Rs. 55,311.9 crore in the October-December quarter, down from Rs. 57,083.56 crore in the previous year. Sequentially, the consolidated revenue from operations fell 0.7% from Rs. 55,681.93 crore in Q2. However, Tata Steel's India segment experienced a 2% growth in quarterly revenue, reaching Rs. 34,681.90 crore.

Best-ever Q3 sales in India

Tata Steel's record-breaking Q3 sales were driven by the ongoing strength of Indian steel demand, with domestic deliveries reaching 4.88 million tons (MT). The Industrial Products & Projects segment saw a 5% QoQ and 6% YoY increase in deliveries, while the Automotive & Special Products segment experienced an 8% QoQ and 22% YoY growth. Engineering sales reached an all-time high during this quarter.

Europe operations revenue declines by 12.5%

Revenue from European operations declined by 12.5% to Rs. 18,141.97 crore during the quarter. Tata Steel Netherlands produced 1.17MT of liquid steel and delivered 1.29MT, a 5% QoQ increase. However, production and deliveries were down YoY due to the relining of a blast furnace. Tata Steel UK's liquid steel production for the quarter was 0.73MT, slightly lower than the previous quarter due to operational issues.