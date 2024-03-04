Next Article

The redeem codes are valid for a limited duration

Free Fire MAX codes for March 4: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:29 am Mar 04, 202409:29 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has issued fresh redemption codes for today i.e. March 4. Using these codes, players can access various in-game rewards such as weapons, character outfits, and tokens. These items assist players in conquering difficult game levels. Do note that these redemption codes typically remain valid for 12-18 hours, so swift action is necessary to ensure timely redemption.

Codes

Check out today's codes

The redemption codes for March 4 are as follows: FREEC5RA2423T8Z, FH56E1BI892023, FH56E1BI892023, FIREE451KQ2023, FNRH67UTHTN77BYV FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T, FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU, F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK, FIHYHTYUJT6U8FHF FFJYFTTBU6EUJT63, MAXREDEE50023, F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH, FRFDHT6JFYHFDRUJ

Process

How to unlock in-game rewards?

To utilize Garena Free Fire MAX codes, visit the official rewards redemption page and log in using your credentials. Enter the redeem code in the designated field and click on the "Confirm" button. If the code is valid, the corresponding reward will be added to your account within 24 hours. Please be aware that certain codes may not function due to server restrictions.