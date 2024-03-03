Next Article

The device might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Vivo X100 Ultra launch reportedly delayed; now coming in May

What's the story The launch of Vivo's much-awaited smartphone, the Vivo X100 Ultra, has hit a snag, as tipster Digital Chat Station claimed there is a delay in its release. Initially slated for a late April debut in China, the flagship smartphone might now be unveiled in May or later. This Android phone is rumored to boast the most advanced camera setup ever seen on the market. The cause of its reported delay remains a mystery.

Photography abilities

Speculations of impressive camera setup

The X100 Ultra is expected to feature a 50MP Sony LYT-900 main camera with OIS support and a groundbreaking 200MP periscope telephoto camera, possibly offering up to 200x digital zoom. Additional leaks hint at a 50MP IMX598 ultra-wide lens and an IMX758 telephoto camera in the mix. This quad-camera setup will rival the photography abilities of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Moreover, it is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Other devices

Vivo X100s also under development

Separately, Vivo is also reportedly developing the X100s smartphone, which may launch alongside the X100 Ultra. Rumored specifications include a flat display, the cutting-edge Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset, and 120W fast-charging capabilities. In the meantime, Vivo is gearing up for a launch event this month in China, where it will introduce its Vivo X Fold 3 series of foldable phones and the Vivo Pad 3 range of high-end tablets.