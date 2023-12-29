Nothing Phone (2a) in the works: What to expect

Nothing Phone (2a) in the works: What to expect

Nothing is expected to launch its new mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a), on February 27 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The upcoming device is touted to be a more budget-friendly version of the Nothing Phone (2). It will likely launch in India, Japan, and Europe. A new leak has revealed the pricing, storage variants, and color options for the handset. Here's what to expect from Nothing Phone (2a).

Storage and pricing details

Per the latest leak, Nothing Phone (2a) will come in two memory combinations: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The base model, featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, could be priced under €400 (approximately Rs. 36,800). This makes it more affordable than the Nothing Phone (2) which costs Rs. 44,999 for its base 8GB/128GB model. However, no specific price range has been mentioned for the higher-end 12GB/256GB variant.

Camera specifications and display

Rumors indicate that the Nothing Phone (2a) will have a horizontally aligned dual rear camera setup placed toward the center of the rear panel along with a redesigned Glyph interface. The smartphone may offer a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN9 primary camera and a 50MP ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide sensor. Up front, it could include a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a central punch-hole and a resolution of 1,084x2,412 pixels.

Processor, software, and battery

The Nothing Phone (2a) is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and boot Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. A 4,920mAh battery could power the device. The phone is likely to be available in classic White and Black color options, consistent with previous Nothing phones. More information about the smartphone will be revealed during the MWC 2024 event on February 27.