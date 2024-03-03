Next Article

The phone will feature a 13MP snapper on the front

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G leak reveals color options, specifications

By Akash Pandey 10:20 pm Mar 03, 202410:20 pm

What's the story Samsung is prepping to introduce the Galaxy A35 5G soon. The device is now making waves with its recent leak by YTECHB, showcasing its full specs and color options. Expected to debut with the Galaxy A55 5G in Germany this March, the device's leak gives us a sneak peek into the design, camera features, and more. The starting price for the Galaxy A35 5G might be around €379 (nearly Rs. 34,100) in Europe. The India launch timeline is still awaited.

Color and design

Device will offer 4 shades

Per the leak, the Galaxy A35 5G will sport four pastel shades: Awesome Lilac, Awesome Navy, Awesome Ice Blue, and Awesome Lemon. It will measure 8.2mm in thickness and weigh 209g. The IP67 rating will protect the phone from dust and water ingress. It will boast a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a punch-hole cutout, a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Hardware

Take a look at processor and camera details

Under the hood, the Galaxy A35 5G will house an Exynos 1380 processor, offering either 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1. At the back, the device's triple-camera setup will include a 50MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro camera. However, its 4K video recording would be capped at 30fps. It will also have a 13MP front camera.