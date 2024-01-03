Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-reservations live in India: Check offers

By Rishabh Raj

You can pay Rs. 1,999 to reserve the upcoming Galaxy smartphone

Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2024 is set for January 17 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In India, the event will start at 11:30pm. The event, which will be live-streamed on Samsung's official channels, will reveal the Galaxy S24 series. Pre-reservations for the new phones have already started in India. This year's event is happening earlier than usual, as the previous two S series flagships were launched in February.

How to pre-book the upcoming Galaxy phone?

Click on the pre-reserve button on Samsung India's website and pay Rs. 1,999. You will get a VIP Pass via email and SMS. Those who pre-book will get benefits worth Rs. 5,000. Purchase the Galaxy S24 series smartphone on Samsung's website, and use your coupon for perks. At checkout, Rs. 1,999 will be deducted from your total bill. If the coupon isn't used during the pre-booking period, it cancels, and the pre-reserve amount gets refunded.

Galaxy S24 series to offer AI-powered mobile experience

The Galaxy Unpacked 2024 invite teases "Galaxy AI is coming," suggesting that the Galaxy S24 series will have built-in AI features. The lineup is expected to include three models: Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The handsets will offer "Generative Edit" feature will will allow users to "move or remove objects" and "fill in empty space." Other features will include AI-powered Live Translate for phone calls, and Nightography Zoom—an AI-powered enhancement for low-light photos when zoomed in.

Rumored specifications of Samsung Galaxy S24 series

The Galaxy S24 family will run Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and AMOLED LTPO displays with variable refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz. Leaks suggest that the Ultra model will have a 200MP quad rear camera setup, while the other models will have 50MP triple camera units. The devices will be powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. However, in some markets, they may be offered with Samsung's Exynos 2400 chip.