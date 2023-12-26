Samsung's latest mid-range smartphones promise 4 Android OS upgrades

By Akash Pandey 03:26 pm Dec 26, 202303:26 pm

Both the devices offer expandable storage up to 1TB

Samsung has unveiled two mid-range 5G smartphones in India, under the Galaxy A series. The Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G were made official in Vietnam earlier this month. Now, the duo has made its way to the Indian market, with the same hardware and features. They are aimed at buyers seeking a new 5G smartphone in the mid-range segment. Let's quickly look at the highlights of both.

The devices offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Galaxy A15 5G and A25 5G feature Samsung's new raised key design for volume/power buttons, a waterdrop notch front, and rounded corners. Both have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The A15 5G and A25 5G have a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel, with a 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate, respectively. The former offers 800-nits of peak brightness, while the latter is more brighter at 1,000-nits.

The A25 5G has OIS-assisted main camera

At the back, the Galaxy A15 5G and A25 5G bear Samsung's traditional design philosophy, featuring a vertically aligned triple camera setup. The A15 5G is equipped with a 50MP main, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera. In contrast, the A25 5G has a 50MP (OIS) main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera. Up front, both sport a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The handsets ship with Android 14

The Galaxy A15 5G is powered by Dimensity 6100+ chip, whereas the A25 5G uses Exynos 1280 SoC. The device runs on Android 14-based One UI 6. Samsung is promising four OS upgrades and five years of security updates for both. Under the hood, they pack a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 25W charging, although you need to buy the charger separately. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, micro-SD card slot, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C.

What about the pricing and availability?

The Galaxy A15 5G comes in two configurations: 8GB/128GB for Rs. 19,499 and 8GB/256GB for Rs. 22,499. The A25 5G costs Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB configuration. The 8GB/256GB trim is priced at Rs. 29,999. While both phones already have dedicated pages on Samsung India's official website, their 'Buy Now' link lists them as Out Of Stock at the moment. We expect the devices to go on sale in the coming days.