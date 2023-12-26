POCO M6 5G goes on sale: Should you buy

POCO M6 5G goes on sale: Should you buy

By Akash Pandey 01:26 pm Dec 26, 202301:26 pm

The POCO M6 5G comes in two color variants

POCO's latest entry-level 5G smartphone, the POCO M6 5G, is now available for purchase in India. Launched just last week, this device starts at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB/128GB model. The upper-end 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB options are available for Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499, respectively. Exclusively available on Flipkart, buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 instant discount for transactions via ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Let's look at the highlights of the phone

The POCO M6 5G has a standard waterdrop notch-style front and a power button-embedded fingerprint reader. The device sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1650 pixels) LCD panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is equipped with a 50MP main and an unspecified secondary camera. For selfies and video calling, it gets a 5MP front camera.

It is powered by Dimensity 6100+ chip

The POCO M6 5G is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6100+ SoC processor. It runs on MIUI 14, based on Android 13. Under the hood, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support via a Type-C port. However, the bundled charger supports 10W. In terms of connectivity, it gets dual-SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Should you consider the POCO M6 5G?

POCO maintains its top-selling status in the budget category. Despite the return of Indian brands and the entry of some competitors, POCO's sales remain largely unaffected. POCO smartphones usually offer a large screen experience, decent camera performance, above-average processing power, and long-lasting battery life, at an affordable price point. For those seeking a 5G phone under Rs. 10,000, the POCO M6 5G is a good option to consider.

