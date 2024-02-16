The earbuds were showcased at CES 2024

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are now available: Check features, price

By Akash Pandey 10:15 am Feb 16, 202410:15 am

What's the story Bose has unveiled its newest audio wearable, Ultra Open Earbuds, for users to enjoy tunes while staying connected to their environment. With a unique cuff-shaped design, these TWS earphones offer comfort for all-day wear. Now retailing at $299 (nearly Rs. 24,822), they can be found on Bose's official website and through select retailers. Raza Haider, Bose's Chief Product Officer, stated that the company aims to "completely reimagine the future of wearable audio" with this product.

Next Article

Looks

Designed for comfort and style

The Ultra Open Earbuds are crafted to be worn all day without obstructing the ears, letting users stay aware of their surroundings while listening to music. Sporting a sleek design with smooth edges and a brushed metallic finish, these IPX4-rated buds resemble a fashion accessory more than a typical audio wearable. Engineered for comfort and stability, they can be worn with glasses, hats, or jewelry without any issues, as they attach to the side of the ear.

Tech

Bose OpenAudio and immersive audio technologies

Bose's proprietary OpenAudio technology is utilized in the earbuds to deliver top-notch sound with minimal leakage. They also feature Bose Immersive Audio, powered by digital signal processing software and an onboard Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), creating a 3D listening experience that simulates real-life music perception. Users can select between "Still" and "Motion" modes for Bose Immersive Audio, depending on whether they're stationary or on the go.

Usage

Battery life, connectivity, and additional features

Ultra Open Earbuds offer up to 7.5 hours of battery life per charge (4.5 hours with Immersive Audio) and up to 48 hours of standby time. They come with a charging case that provides an extra 19.5 hours of battery (12 hours with Immersive Audio). They are equipped with Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, including Qualcomm aptX Adaptive codec for lossless and low latency audio streaming. They're compatible with Bluetooth 5.3 and support Google Fast Pair for easy Android device pairing.

Facts

Bose SimpleSync technology and availability

The Ultra Open Earbuds are compatible with Bose SimpleSync technology, allowing users to connect them with select Bose smart soundbars and speakers for a customized listening experience. Independent volume controls allow users to adjust the soundbar and earbud volumes separately. Available in Black and White Smoke colors, the earbuds feature a user-friendly physical button to control playback, volume, and more.