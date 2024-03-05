Next Article

The update is expected to be released this week

How upcoming iOS 17.4 will enhance your iPhone experience

By Akash Pandey 06:17 pm Mar 05, 202406:17 pm

What's the story Apple fans, get ready for some exciting updates! The iOS 17.4 update for iPhones is rumored to drop this week. It's packed with cool new features and enhancements. The European Union's Digital Markets Act has even influenced some of the changes. So, what can you expect? Think fresh emojis, App Store tweaks, Siri upgrades, security enhancements, and more to make your iPhone experience better.

New features

Upgraded Siri, fresh emojis, transcripts for podcasts

Siri is getting a major boost in the iOS 17.4 update, allowing it to read messages in multiple languages instead of just one. You'll be able to add more languages in the Settings after updating. Plus, there will be new emojis like Head Shaking Horizontally or Vertically, Phoenix Bird, Brown Mushroom, Lime, and Broken Chain. Apple Podcasts will also offer episode transcripts, so you can read and jump to specific parts you want to listen to.

What's more?

App Store changes, battery upgrades, and stolen device protection

In line with EU regulations, iOS 17.4 will support alternative app marketplaces, giving iPhone users the freedom to download apps from sources. It will also prevent awkward video conferencing moments caused by the Reactions feature. There will be more payment options for app purchases. Lastly, iPhone 15 users can look forward to battery upgrades, with changes in the Battery menu for checking battery health.