Next Article

The Phone (2a) supports motion capture to precisely shoot moving objects

Nothing Phone (2a) launched at Rs. 24,000: Check specs

By Akash Pandey 06:00 pm Mar 05, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Nothing's highly anticipated mid-range smartphone, the Phone (2a), has made its global debut in India. Excitement is high for this smartphone as it is priced under Rs. 25,000, making it a good option in the mid-tier range. Besides the Phone (2a), the company has broadened its product range with two new audio devices: CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds. Here are the complete specifications and pricing of the devices.

Design philosophy

Phone (2a) boasts a unique design and camera setup

The Phone (2a) sports a unique design, featuring a dual rear camera setup. This camera arrangement, resembling a pair of eyes amidst transparent strips, gives the device a distinct personality. A standout feature of the Phone 2a is its glyph interface, which allows users to customize glyphs (lights) for calling, tracking volume, and tracking food delivery. The brand's signature transparent design extends to the edges of the phone.

Display and cameras

It features dual 50MP rear cameras

The Phone (2a) features a top-centered punch-hole cutout and an under-screen fingerprint sensor. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ compatibility, and 240Hz of touch sampling rate. The dual camera setup at the back includes 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN9 (primary) and 50MP ISOCELL JN1 (ultra-wide) sensors. Up front, there's a 32MP camera. The TrueLens Engine algorithm onboard does all the image processing.

Performance

A custom-tuned MediaTek processor handles the tasks

Under the hood, the Phone (2a) houses a custom-tuned, 4nm Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. You can expand RAM virtually up to 8GB. A 5,000mAh battery provides dependable performance to users. It supports 45W wired fast-charging. On the software front, the device boots Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. There's also a vapor chamber to keep thermals under check during load-intensive tasks. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Price and availability

What about the pricing and availability?

The Phone (2a) costs Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models cost Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. Nothing is promising to deliver three Android upgrades and four years of security updates for the Phone (2a).