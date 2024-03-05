Next Article

The reports will undergo rigorous investigation, and appropriate action will be taken as needed

Using 'Chakshu' portal, you can curb online fraud: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 05:44 pm Mar 05, 2024

What's the story The Indian government has launched a new 'Chakshu' portal as part of the Sanchar Saathi initiative. It is aimed at empowering citizens to report fraudulent calls, messages, and leaked phone numbers by businesses. At the launch, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the effectiveness of digital initiatives in combating fraud and crime. In the past nine months, such measures have led to savings of around Rs. 1,000 crore and freezing of Rs. 1,008 crore in bank accounts linked to fraudulent transactions.

Facilities

Services offered on the portal

The Chakshu portal offers various services, including checking mobile connections issued in a user's name, reporting unnecessary or unauthorized connections, and reporting lost or stolen mobile handsets for blocking and tracing. It also helps in verifying the authenticity of mobile handsets when purchasing new/used models, reporting incoming international calls displaying Indian numbers as caller IDs, and checking details of licensed wireline Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

Process

How to use it for reporting fraud?

To report suspicious fraud communications on the Chakshu portal, you need to visit the Sanchar Saathi website (sancharsaathi.gov.in). Now, choose the 'Chakshu' option under 'Citizen Centric Services,' go through the disclaimer and uses of 'Chakshu,' and click 'continue for reporting.' Fill out a form with details such as medium, category, and timing of the suspected fraud communication. Users must also provide personal information, verify with an OTP, and submit the complaint.

What's more?

Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) to complement Chakshu portal

In addition to Chakshu, the Department of Telecom has introduced the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) to facilitate information sharing with banks, law enforcement agencies, and other financial institutions in fighting fraud. Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal said that the launch of Chakshu and DIP marks a significant step in protecting citizens' digital assets and effectively preventing fraudulent activities, cybercrimes, and misuse of communication systems.