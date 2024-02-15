The device has a 14-day return window

Apple Vision Pro users are already returning headsets: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:36 am Feb 15, 202411:36 am

What's the story A surge in returns of the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro headset has caught the attention of social media users, coinciding with the end of the 14-day return window. Discomfort and lack of productivity are the main reasons cited by users for returning the device. One user, Ortolani, shared, "Despite being as magical to use as I'd hoped, it was simply way too uncomfortable to wear even for short periods of time both due to the weight and the strap designs."

Comfort and wearability issues

Wearable devices can pose challenges in terms of comfort and usability due to the unique shape and size of each individual's body. For instance, smartwatches may be too heavy or bulky, smart rings can be affected by finger size and swelling, and smart glasses or headsets like Vision Pro may slip or not block light properly due to low nose bridge. One user reported experiencing "constant headaches and eye strain," but added they would "be back for the next one."

Headaches are certainly a dealbreaker

Productivity concerns and limitations

In addition to hardware concerns, users criticized Vision Pro's limited productivity features compared to its high price. Some users experienced dizziness while viewing Figma screens or struggled with coding experiences that led to headaches. Carter Gibson, a Senior Manager at Google, mentioned difficulties in multitasking between tabs, and unsupported file types on Vision Pro. He also questioned the efficiency of creating slides on the device compared to using mouse and keyboard, even if it feels like being in Minority Report.

Here's what the CEO of Torre had to say

What's the way ahead?

Not everything is doom and gloom. Most customers, including those who returned the Vision Pro, are excited about the future of the technology. The gadget is in its first generation, and will certainly improve in all aspects, in future iterations. "I can't wait to see what Apple and Tim Cook are up for Gen 2!" said technology YouTuber Farzad Mesbahi in an X post.