Terrorists purchasing blue checks on X, alleges Tech Transparency Project

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:02 am Feb 15, 202411:02 am

What's the story A report by the nonprofit Tech Transparency Project (TTP) claims that X, is selling premium subscriptions to individuals and organizations under US sanctions. This includes Hezbollah, a US-designated terrorist group. According to the TTP report, 28 accounts were given checkmarks through Elon Musk's paid verification plan, despite rules prohibiting their use. This revelation raises concerns about the thoroughness of user vetting on social media platforms.

List of sanctioned entities verified on X

The TTP report identifies several sanctioned entities that were verified on X. They include Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Al-Saadi Gaddafi (son of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi), Iran's state news portal Press TV, and Ansarallah (also known as the Yemeni group Houthis). Most of these accounts got verified after Musk took control of Twitter and implemented paid verification, while ten others paid to maintain their previously granted "legacy" checkmarks.

X's response to TTP's allegations

X did not comment on the TTP report at the time of its publication but has since removed almost all of the verifications. In an email to The Verge, X's safety account defended its practices, stating that "X has a robust and secure approach in place for our monetization features, adhering to legal obligations, along with independent screening by our payments providers." X also mentioned that it reviewed the report and would "take action if necessary."

TTP's rebuttal and legal implications

TTP countered X's defense in a follow-up thread, arguing that even organizations not "directly named" were still owned by sanctioned entities. It also questioned how they could have received a checkmark sans a paid account. US businesses are prohibited from engaging in economic transactions with individuals and organizations placed on sanctions lists. Also, X's own policies forbid purchasing premium subscriptions if you're sanctioned or banned from financial dealings in the US.

Previous legal battle and current situation

Before becoming X under Musk's ownership, Twitter faced a high-profile legal battle over whether it materially supported terrorists. The US Supreme Court ruled against holding Twitter accountable for "aiding and abetting" a terrorist attack. The current issue revolves around whether X accepted payments from individuals it was prohibited from conducting financial transactions with. While there is no legal challenge against X at the moment, this situation casts a negative light on the company's verification plan.