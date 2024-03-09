Next Article

X's long-form videos coming to smart TVs soon: Elon Musk

By Akash Pandey 12:24 pm Mar 09, 2024

What's the story Elon Musk has announced that his social media platform X is working to launch a streaming service for long-form videos, taking on YouTube in the process. This comes as X plans to release a TV app for Amazon and Samsung users next week. Musk responded to a user's post on X, saying that the platform's long-form videos would be available on smart TVs soon.

X's push to become a video-first platform

X is working toward becoming a video-first platform by partnering with well-known personalities like former Fox commentator Tucker Carlson and ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon. The platform, which has struggled to keep advertisers since Musk's acquisition in 2022, revealed last month that it would allow advertisers to run video ads alongside specific content creators. The upcoming TV app could be similar to Google's YouTube TV app, as Musk aims to compete with YouTube.

Expanding services beyond smart TVs

Musk envisions X as an "everything app," with plans to explore video games, podcasts, and long-form writing in addition to smart TV integration. On Friday, X introduced Articles, a new feature allowing Premium users to share long-form written content on the platform. With this feature, users can post articles with stylized text, embedded images, and videos. They can also format text using headings, sub-headings, bold, italics, strikethrough, indentation, numerical and bulleted lists.