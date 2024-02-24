XMail may have a significant impact on Gmail

By Akash Pandey 01:45 pm Feb 24, 2024

What's the story Elon Musk has confirmed the forthcoming launch of XMail, a rival to Google's Gmail service. The news broke when Nathan McGrady, a top X Security Engineering team member, inquired about XMail's release date on social media platform X. To this, Musk replied, "It's coming." This statement has sparked discussions about XMail's ability to compete with Gmail, which boasts over 1.8 billion active users worldwide.

Reactions to XMail announcement

Social media users have shown excitement about the potential launch of XMail. One person commented, "Lost trust in Gmail. Time to make the switch to Xmail asap!" Another said, "I will use my Gmail as how I use my Hotmail now, for junks." Rhea Freeman, a social media strategist, mentioned that if Xmail becomes a reality, "it'll be interesting to see the uptake" and whether users will trust X for email management.

Integration and development

While Musk hasn't shared more information about XMail, it is expected to be part of the X app. It is possible that XMail is being developed at xAI, a company Musk founded a year ago focusing on artificial intelligence. Musk has previously expressed his long-term goal for X is to make it an "everything app," offering users unbiased tools without pre-loaded biased data.

Google addresses Gmail shutdown rumors

A recent viral post on X claimed that Gmail would be shutting down, causing worry among internet users. The post featured a screenshot of a Google email titled, "Google is sunsetting Gmail." However, Google clarified on X that Gmail isn't going anywhere and "is here to stay." The company explained that it only changed the default Gmail interface from basic HTML to a new, more vibrant one in January 2024.

Impact on Gmail's user base

If XMail becomes a reality, it could potentially cause a massive migration away from Gmail. Musk's popularity and critiques of modern society have attracted a subset of online users. When Grok AI, an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT, was launched, many users subscribed to avoid ChatGPT's alleged nagging and politically correct humor. The introduction of XMail could further challenge Google's dominance in the email service market.