ChatGPT can now read responses to you: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 12:36 pm Mar 05, 202412:36 pm

What's the story OpenAI has introduced a "Read Aloud" feature for ChatGPT, enabling the AI to audibly share its responses with users. This handy and user-friendly option is accessible on both web and mobile platforms, including iOS and Android devices. With support for 37 languages and a choice of five distinct voices, the Read Aloud feature makes interactions with AI chatbot more engaging and immersive.

Process

How to use the new feature?

To use Read Aloud, simply tap and hold the generated text on mobile apps. This opens a player menu for playing, pausing, or rewinding the audio. On the web version, look for a speaker icon below the text. The feature automatically detects the language of the text and works with both GPT-4 and GPT-3.5. Users can even set ChatGPT to always respond verbally to prompts.

Usefulness

Highly beneficial for people with visual impairements

This new feature greatly improves accessibility for those who may struggle with reading, such as individuals with visual impairments. It also allows users to multitask or participate in activities that require their hands or focus while still engaging with ChatGPT. By listening to responses while occupied with other tasks, users can enjoy a more seamless and convenient AI interaction.

Insights

Users can select from five different voice options

ChatGPT currently provides five voice options: Breeze, Sky, Cove, Ember, and Juniper. Users can select their favorite voice in the speech section of the settings menu. This update follows OpenAI's launch of a voice chat feature in September 2023, which allowed users to converse with ChatGPT without typing.