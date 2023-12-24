Cancer cure, AGI: What users want from OpenAI in 2024

By Akash Pandey 12:03 pm Dec 24, 2023

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) was one of the most commonly requested things

Earlier today, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman asked his followers on X (previously known as Twitter) for suggestions on what they'd like the ChatGPT-maker to introduce or improve in 2024. The public engaged actively, prompting Altman to swiftly compile a list of the most sought-after features and fixes, which included several noteworthy mentions. Among the top requests were Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), the Generative Pre-trained Transformers 5 (GPT-5) language model, and more personalization options.

AGI is not coming in 2024, confirms Altman

Altman has promised to work on as many of the ideas as possible but 2024 won't see the arrival of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). "Wow way more requests in the first two minutes for AGI than expected; I am sorry to disappoint but I do not think we can deliver that in 2024," said Altman. "Will keep reading, and we will deliver on as much as we can," he added in response to user requests.

Other requests include GPT-5 and more personalization

OpenAI unveiled its GPT-4 Turbo language model at its first-ever 'DevDay' developer conference in November, which was considered a major improvement over GPT-4. Now, the company is gearing up for the next-generation multimodal large language model, GPT-5. Also, users can expect improvements to the voice mode, control over the degree of wokeness/behavior, improved reasoning, better browsing experience, personalization, and more.

GPT store may also debut in 2024

At the developer conference, OpenAI announced plans to let users create their own GPTs and share them publicly. The company also revealed the upcoming launch of a GPT store for verified developers to monetize their creations. However, due to the recent controversy surrounding Altman's temporary dismissal and subsequent return to the AI company, the GPT store's release has been delayed to 2024.