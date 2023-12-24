Reliance Jio introduces 'New Year 2024' offer for prepaid users

By Akash Pandey 10:26 am Dec 24, 2023

Along with extended benefits, customers get complimentary subscription to Jio apps

As 2024 rolls in, Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom provider, has announced its 'New Year 2024' offer for subscribers. This promotion is exclusively available for the Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan, which provides a year-long validity along with a range of perks. With the New Year offer, customers can enjoy extended validity and benefits on this plan.

Plan provides 24 days of extended validity

The New Year offer enhances Reliance Jio's Rs. 2,999 plan by extending its original 365-day validity by an extra 24 days, totaling 389 days. This lowers the daily cost to just Rs. 7.70/day. The plan provides 2.5GB of data per day, with a total allowance of 912.5GB. It also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day. Additional perks include access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud, as well as an unlimited 5G data offer for all users.

Who would benefit most from choosing it?

The Rs. 2,999 plan may not be ideal for everyone. Since most of the cheaper plans also offer unlimited 5G data offer, some users might prefer a more affordable one with less daily data but still maintaining 5G connectivity and 365-day service validity. If Jio's 5G network isn't available in your region or you're using a 4G device, the 2.5GB daily data plan remains a practical choice, and this yearly plan would be beneficial.