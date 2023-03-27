Business

Jio launches JioFiber Backup plan at Rs. 198: Check benefits

New and existing customers can purchase the new plan

Reliance Jio has launched a new plan, dubbed JioFiber Backup plan. The telco has released the broadband plan with the view of attracting customers as the IPL 2023 season is around the corner. The plan costs Rs. 198. It offers unlimited data with a speed of 10Mbps and a landline connection with unlimited calling. Existing as well as new customers can purchase the plan.

For an additional fee, you can upgrade the speed

The latest plan offers a 'Speed Upgrade' option as well wherein you will have the option to get up to 100Mbps speed. You will have to pay an additional fee according to the internet speed and the number of days. For one day, upgrading the internet speed to 30Mbps will cost Rs. 21, while a speed upgrade to 100Mbps will cost Rs. 32 extra.

Other Speed Upgrade tariffs are also available

To upgrade speed for two days, you will have to pay Rs. 31 and Rs. 52 for up to 30Mbps and 100Mbps, respectively. For seven days, internet speed upgrades to 30Mbps and 100Mbps will cost you Rs. 101 and Rs. 152, respectively.

The plan also offers OTT and Live TV services

If you opt for 'Entertainment Upgrade' under the JioFiber Backup plan, you will get an additional setup box connection for free along with other perks, depending on the plan. You can avail six OTT services and 400 Live TV channels for Rs. 100 per month. For Rs. 200 extra, Jio will provide you with 14 OTT services and 550 Live TV channels.

Customers can seamlessly upgrade to higher speeds

"As India's largest home broadband service provider, we at Jio understand the customer's need to remain connected round the clock with dependable broadband connectivity at home," said a Jio spokesperson. "With JioFiber Backup, we want to offer alternate, reliable broadband connectivity for homes. Customers can seamlessly upgrade to higher speeds, upon realization of the immense benefits of such value connections."

How to purchase the plan?

To purchase the JioFiber Backup plan, you will have to give a missed call on 6000860008. Else, you can visit the Jio website or go to the nearest Jio retail store to book a backup connection for Rs. 99.