By Akash Pandey 02:27 pm Mar 04, 202402:27 pm

What's the story At the recently concluded MWC 2024 event, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Ring, showcasing its design and AI-powered health features. However, the company shied away from revealing the battery life of the wearable. Samsung officials have now confirmed that the smart ring's battery life can range from five to nine days, depending on usage. Actual battery performance will still be determined when the Galaxy Ring undergoes further testing and development.

Performance

Battery comparison with rival Oura Ring

Compared to its rival, the Oura Ring, the Galaxy Ring boasts slightly better battery life. The Oura Ring claims up to seven days of backup, but typically lasts three to five days with continuous SpO2 monitoring enabled. The Galaxy Ring's battery performance may vary based on sensor usage and ring size. Usually, smaller models may have shorter battery life due to a smaller battery capacity.

Product comparison

Advantages of smart rings over smartwatches

Smart rings like the Galaxy Ring offer a couple of advantages over smartwatches. Without power-hungry displays and functioning mainly as passive trackers that sync data with phones, smart rings might appeal to users tired of charging their smartwatches almost every day. They also appeal to users who don't want to wear a smartwatch but may prefer fitness and sleep tracking through a smart ring for its smaller size.

Features and compatibility

What's onboard the Galaxy Ring?

The Galaxy Ring is designed to intelligently track sleep and analyze physical and mental readiness. Data from the ring syncs with the Samsung Health app on Android phones. While Samsung is working on making the device compatible with a wide range of Android phones, it will initially not work with iPhones. The official launch of the Galaxy Ring is expected in July at the upcoming Unpacked event, alongside Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Flip6, and Galaxy Watch7 series.