Jio AirFiber to launch tomorrow: How it differs from JioFiber

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 18, 2023 | 10:08 am 2 min read

Jio AirFiber supports Wi-Fi 6

Reliance Jio is gearing up to launch its wireless internet service, Jio AirFiber, tomorrow. The new service will offer high-speed internet connectivity of up to 1.5Gbps for homes and offices, allowing seamless streaming, online gaming, and video conferencing experiences. Jio AirFiber doesn't rely on cables and modems that are associated with a broadband network. Instead, it depends on a clear signal from Jio towers. Initially, the service will be available in Tier 1 cities where Jio's 5G network is active.

What are the benefits of Jio AirFiber?

Jio AirFiber offers several standout features, including parental control tools, Wi-Fi 6 support, integration with the Jio set-top box, and enhanced network control. Designed with plug-and-play functionality, Jio AirFiber is essentially a hotspot device that will receive 5G signals from a nearby tower and deliver high-speed wireless internet across your home or office. Users can get speeds of up to 1.5Gbps, comparable to the speeds offered by fiber optic connections.

Differences between Jio AirFiber and JioFiber

Jio AirFiber and JioFiber are distinct internet services provided by Reliance Jio. While JioFiber makes use of wired fiber optic cables for providing internet connectivity, Jio AirFiber employs wireless point-to-point radio links. This allows Jio AirFiber to connect users to Jio directly through wireless signals, bypassing the limitations of fiber cables. With speeds up to 1.5Gbps, Jio AirFiber surpasses JioFiber's 1Gbps. However, the speed of the new service may vary based on how close the nearest tower is.

How much will it cost?

Jio AirFiber is rumored to cost around Rs. 6,000, slighter pricier than the broadband service due to the inclusion of the portable hotspot device. The new service could significantly influence the Indian internet market. Its wireless technology will deliver 5G-level internet speed to non-5G smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs, providing high-speed internet to more users in the country. The user-friendly, plug-and-play design could lead to increased adoption, positioning Jio AirFiber to revolutionize the Indian internet landscape.

