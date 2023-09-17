Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 17, 2023 | 11:11 am 3 min read

BNB is trading at $215, which is 1.08% higher than last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.24% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $26,548.54. However, it is up by 2.87% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.72% from yesterday to trade at $1,630. It has climbed 0.4% in the past seven days. Moreover, the market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $517.32 billion and $195.91 billion, respectively.

How other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today

BNB is trading at $214.81, a 0.23% decrease from yesterday and 1.08% higher than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 0.87% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.43% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are currently trading at $0.22 (down 1.53%) and $0.066 (down 0.57%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 3.36% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.01 (down 1.76%), $4.13 (down 1.99%), $0.0000077 (down 2.82%), and $0.55 (down 1.86%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 3.36% while Polka Dot has slipped by 0.77%. Shiba Inu has lost 1.05% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 0.11%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Toncoin, MultiversX, Conflux, Immutable, and Rocket Pool. They are trading at $2.38 (up 13.18%), $25.88 (up 3.22%), $0.11 (up 2.31%), $0.55 (up 2.05%), and $22.77 (up 1.55%), respectively.

Where popular stablecoins stand today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is generally tied to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are VeChain, Compound, Axie Infinity, Optimism, and Filecoin. They are trading at $0.011 (down 6.34%), $39.09 (down 5.79%), $4.64 (down 4.64%), $1.37 (down 3.74%), and $3.29 (down 3.58%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $26,525.08 (down 0.48%), $6.24 (down 1.39%), $9.28 (down 2.76%), and $4.33 (down 1.29%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Stacks, Tezos, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $2.98 (down 2.70%), $4.64 (down 4.64%), $0.44 (down 1.62%), $0.66 (down 1.67%), and $0.33 (down 2.09%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The global cryptocurrency market cap today is at $1.1 trillion, which is down by 0.32% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, stablecoins' market cap is at $124 billion and has an 11.28% share of the total crypto market cap. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.14 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion.

