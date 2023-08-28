Reliance Jio to complete 5G network rollout by December

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 28, 2023 | 06:43 pm 2 min read

Jio started its 5G rollout in October last year

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced that Jio's 5G network is set to achieve nationwide coverage by December this year. Reliance Jio commenced its 5G rollout in October last year. Since then, the telco's customer base has grown remarkably, reaching 450 million subscribers. Its data usage has also surged, currently averaging 25GB per month per user. Ambani emphasized the company's role in driving India's digital transformation and its aspirations for international expansion.

Seamless 4G to 5G transition boosts Jio's appeal

"We are the only company with the capacity to smoothly transition our entire 4G customer base to 5G, with minimal additional capital expenditure. With the growing adoption of Jio 5G, we are also seeing an increasing trend of high-ARPU, postpaid customers choosing Jio as their preferred network." Ambani said. "The collective count of Jio's subscribers has soared past the significant milestone of 450 million, underlining a remarkable annual revenue escalation of over 20%."

Jio AirFiber launch is set for September 19

As of now, 96% of towns across the country have received Jio's 5G network. In addition to speaking about Jio's 5G expansion, Ambani said that Jio is set to launch Jio AirFiber on September 19. AirFiber is a personal Wi-Fi hotspot device that is capable of offering gigabit speeds, wirelessly. Reliance Jio recorded a revenue of Rs. 1.19 lakh crore in the last financial year with an EBITDA of Rs. 50,286 crore. It currently has 50 million 5G customers.

