Protect yourself now! Apple warns of spyware in 98 countries

By Akash Pandey 11:32 am Jul 11, 202411:32 am

What's the story Apple has issued new threat notifications to iPhone users in 98 countries, alerting them about potential spyware attacks. It's the company's second alert campaign in 2024, following a similar notification sent to users in 92 nations this April. Apple began sending these alerts regularly since 2021, reaching users in over 150 countries. The latest warning did not reveal the attackers' identities or the specific countries where users received notifications.

User alert

Attack targets specific users, Apple urging serious attention

Apple's warning to affected customers stated, "Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-." The company emphasized the specific nature of these attacks and urged users to take the warnings seriously. Targeted iPhone users were informed that these attacks likely "cost millions of dollars and are individually deployed against a very small number of people, but the targeting is ongoing and global."

Recipients

Indian iPhone users among recipients of the warning

Among the recipients of Apple's latest threat notifications are users in India. The company had previously sent similar warnings to several journalists and politicians in the country in October last year. Human rights organization Amnesty International later reported finding Pegasus, a highly invasive spyware developed by Israeli company NSO Group, on the iPhones of prominent Indian journalists.

Terminology change

Apple changes language describing spyware attacks

Apple has changed its language in describing these incidents, now referring to them as "mercenary spyware attacks" instead of previously used term "state-sponsored" attacks. The company stressed the sensitive nature of its threat identification methods, and cautioned that revealing more details could potentially help attackers evade future detection. Apple relies only on internal threat-intelligence information and investigations to detect such attacks. The latest attacks were described as exceptionally rare and significantly more sophisticated, than regular cybercriminal activity or consumer malware.

Protective measures

How to safeguard your iPhone from malware and spyware attacks?

To protect your iPhone from malware and spyware, always update iOS and apps, download only from the App Store, use strong passwords and two-factor authentication, avoid clicking suspicious links, and never jailbreak your device. Install a reputable security app, regularly review app permissions, back up your data frequently, enable Find My iPhone, and use a VPN on public Wi-Fi. These steps will help ensure your iPhone remains secure.