Apple has denied access to PC emulators, including UTM SE, on its iOS App Store, citing violation of guideline 2.5.2.

This move also restricts UTM SE from being notarized for third-party app stores, limiting its distribution options.

Despite the setback, the developers seem resigned, acknowledging Apple's authority in the iOS ecosystem and have decided not to contest the decision.

App Store review guidelines currently only allow retro game emulators

Apple denies entry to PC emulators on iOS App Store

By Mudit Dube 09:26 am Jun 25, 202409:26 am

What's the story Apple has recently turned down the submissions of two popular PC emulators, iDOS 3 and UTM SE, from its App Store. The tech giant cited that these new releases infringe upon guideline 4.7 of the App Review Guidelines, which only allows retro game emulators. According to Chaoji Li, the developer of iDOS 3, Apple's rejection was based on the fact that "the app provides emulator functionality but is not emulating a retro game console specifically."

Developer dismay

Developers express confusion over Apple's decision

Li expressed his bewilderment over Apple's decision in a blog post, stating: "When I asked what changes I should make to be compliant, they had no idea, nor when I asked what a retro game console is." He criticized the company's vague response as "the same old unreasonable answer along the line of 'we know it when we see it.'" UTM also faced rejection for its emulator with the App Store Review Board determining that 'PC is not a console.'

Extended limitations

Apple's restrictions extend to third-party app stores

In addition to the App Store rejection, Apple is also preventing UTM SE from being notarized for third-party app stores. The company alleges that the emulator violated guideline 2.5.2, which mandates apps to be self-contained and not execute code that alters features or functionality of the app. This decision further limits the distribution options for UTM SE.

Acceptance stage

Developers resigned to Apple's App Store rejections

Despite the rejections, both developers appear resigned to their fate. Li told the Verge in an email: "In short, as the sole rule maker and enforcer in [the] iOS ecosystem, they [Apple] don't need to be consistent at all." Meanwhile, UTM has decided not to further pursue for UTM SE's inclusion on the App Store, believing that the app "is a subpar experience and isn't worth fighting for."