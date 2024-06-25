In brief Simplifying... In brief Google is updating Gmail with a Gemini AI sidebar and email summaries, available exclusively to paid Gemini users.

This feature will also be accessible on Gmail's mobile apps.

Additionally, Google plans to incorporate Gemini features into Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive, with more AI features, like "Contextual Smart Reply", on the horizon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

New features will be exclusively available to paid Gemini users

Gmail update brings Gemini AI sidebar and email summaries

By Mudit Dube 09:11 am Jun 25, 202409:11 am

What's the story Google has announced the introduction of new artificial intelligence (AI) features to enhance Gmail's user experience. The tech giant is rolling out a tool called the Gemini side panel, designed to summarize email threads and write new emails. According to Google, this tool will provide "proactive prompts" and allow users to ask "freeform questions."

Mobile integration

Gmail mobile apps extended with Gemini AI sidebar

Google is also extending the Gemini-powered feature to Gmail's mobile applications. This will enable users to have email threads summarized on their smartphones. However, these advanced features will be exclusively available to paid Gemini users. To access these enhancements, one must be a Google Workspace customer with a Gemini Business or Enterprise add-on, a Gemini Education or Education Premium add-on, or a Google One AI Premium subscriber.

Expanded reach

Gemini features to be integrated into Google's other services

Google is also set to expand the reach of its Gemini features by integrating them into the side panel in Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. This development follows Google's promise last month at I/O that these features were forthcoming. Additionally, there are still some announced AI features yet to be released for Gmail, including "Contextual Smart Reply."