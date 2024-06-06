Next Article

The latest move enhances users' privacy

Google Maps now stores location history on your mobile device

By Akash Pandey 10:53 am Jun 06, 202410:53 am

What's the story Google Maps is introducing a significant update to its privacy settings, changing how it handles user location data. The feature that tracks users' routes and trips, formerly known as 'Location History' and now called 'Timeline,' will no longer store data on the Google account cloud server. Instead, it will now keep the data locally on users' devices. Originally announced in December 2023, this move is part of Google's ongoing commitment to enhancing user privacy.

User alert

Deadline for transition to new privacy settings

In an email sent to users, Google says users have until December 1 to transfer their travel history to mobile devices. Google will then start deleting their old data on the cloud, and users will no longer be able to access their Timeline from the web. Post-deadline, Google will attempt to move the past 90 days of user's travel history to the first device they sign in to Google on. Data older than 90 days will be deleted.

Access changes

Custom options for 'Timeline' feature

Google Maps will allow users to select whether to keep their location data until they manually delete or have Google auto-delete it. To manage these options, open Google Maps, click on your profile picture, and select 'Your Timeline.' Now decide whether you want your location data kept until manually deleted or get it deleted automatically after 3, 18, or 36 months.