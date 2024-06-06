Next Article

Space elevators may revolutionize travel to planets like Mars

Mars in 40-days: Japanese company plans space elevator by 2050

By Akash Pandey 09:55 am Jun 06, 202409:55 am

What's the story Japanese company Obayashi Corporation has unveiled plans to construct a space elevator by 2050. The concept involves a long tether linking Earth to space, potentially enabling faster and cheaper space travel. The ambitious project was first announced in 2012 with an estimated cost of $100 billion. Yoji Ishikawa from the company's future technology creation department told Business Insider that while construction won't start immediately, they are currently "engaged in research and development, rough design, partnership building, and promotion."

Project hurdles

Project faces skepticism and challenges

The space elevator concept has been met with skepticism, with Christian Johnson, a researcher who published a report on space elevators, calling it "sort of a kooky idea." However, he acknowledged that some scientists are supportive of the project. The construction faces significant challenges including the choice of material for the tether and weather conditions. Ishikawa emphasized that these hurdles cannot be overcome by one company alone and stressed on the need for partnerships and funding.

Cost efficiency

Space elevator could revolutionize cost of space travel

One of the main advantages of a space elevator is its potential cost-effectiveness. Ishikawa's report for Obayashi Corporation suggests that this type of space elevator could significantly reduce the cost of transporting goods to space, estimating it at $57 per pound. This contrasts sharply with current costs, as exemplified by NASA's four Artemis moon missions which are estimated to cost $4.1 billion per launch.

Project commitment

Obayashi Corporation committed despite challenges

Despite the significant challenges, Obayashi Corporation remains dedicated to its space elevator project. Notably, the company is also known for constructing the world's tallest tower, the Tokyo Skytree. Ishikawa clarified that while the 2050 timeline comes with technological progression caveats, it is not a promise but a goal they are aiming for. Johnson commented on this timeline, stating "I think that those time estimates are optimistic, even assuming there was a breakthrough tomorrow."

Construction challenges

Material challenges and weather conditions pose obstacles

Building a space elevator presents significant material challenges. Johnson stated, "If you try to build it out of steel, you would need more steel than exists on Earth." Obayashi Corporation is considering using carbon nanotubes, which are lighter and less likely to break under tension compared to steel. However, the longest one made so far is only about 2 feet. Additionally, weather conditions such as lightning strikes and hurricanes pose further obstacles to the project.

Speed advantage

Space elevator could expedite Mars travel

The space elevator could potentially revolutionize space travel by significantly reducing travel time. Instead of the current six to eight months it takes to reach Mars, scientists estimate that a space elevator could cut this down to three to four months or even as quickly as 40 days. This would enable faster exploration and potentially quicker colonization of other worlds.