The redeem codes are valid for a limited duration

Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for June 6

By Akash Pandey 09:38 am Jun 06, 202409:38 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled redeem codes for June 6, 2024. They offer players a chance to unlock in-game treasures at no cost; enhancing their gaming experience. It is important to note that these codes are accessible for a short duration, typically between 12 to 18 hours. To maintain fairness in the gaming community, the developers have set a daily limit of 500 players for code redemption.

Code reveal

Check out today's redeem codes

The list of redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX for June 6 includes: L2RZG8V7JU4XN9KP, Q5H6W7M8YS4V3T2N, F9B8C4SD6E3G2H5J, K6P2N8H3M9L7SV4U E9S3D4SF6G8H7J5K, Z7T2W3H5N4SV6M8L, U3R5W7SM4X8N9P2Q, V4T8N2P6Q5H9SJ7K W2S4D6SF8G7H5J9K, C9B4D6E8G2H5JS7K, M5P2N7SH3L8V4U9Q, X9R3W4F6N8V7SL2K S7T2N4PS6Q5H8J9K, L2R5W4M8X7N9P3SQ, F9B8D6SG4H5J7K3U, E9S3D4SF6G8H7J5K U3R5W7M4X8N2P9SQ, Z7T2N3H5V4LS6K8J, V4T8N2P6SQ5H9J7K, W2S4D6SF8G7H5J9K

Redemption process

How to claim in-game items?

To redeem these codes, players must first visit the redemption website. They then need to log in using their credentials from one of the supported platforms such as Google, Facebook, Huawei, X, VK, or Apple ID. After logging in and entering the redemption codes on the designated page, players can collect their rewards from the in-game mail section.