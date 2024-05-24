Next Article

The new feature is applicable to mobile devices at the moment

Google rolls out password sharing feature for family groups

By Akash Pandey 10:12 am May 24, 202410:12 am

What's the story Google now permits users to securely share passwords with their family groups over the internet. This new capability is part of the Google Play services update for May 2024, making it easier for household members to access passwords for shared services like Netflix and more. The feature is specifically designed for passwords in Google Password Manager. It is a service that natively stores your passwords and passkeys in Chrome and Android, linked to your Google account.

Device limitation

It is limited to mobile devices

Currently, the password-sharing feature is operational only on mobile devices, and is not yet available via Chrome on desktop. Once a password is shared with a family member, it gets saved into that member's own Google Password Manager. This feature is restricted to your Google-sanctioned family group, which can include up to six people. To share a password with anyone outside this group, users will have to use Nearby Share or other less secure methods.

Update rollout

The feature is said to reach all users soon

The password sharing feature for family groups was introduced on Safer Internet Day, and has now been rolled out to users following beta testing. While the feature is currently only available on the mobile version of the Google Password Manager, it is expected that Google will extend this functionality to Chrome on desktops, as well as other devices in the future. It functions as long as login credentials are stored in the Password Manager account.