The feature may be released in the next few days

Google's Gemini AI chatbot will soon remember user preferences

By Akash Pandey May 13, 2024

What's the story Google's AI-powered chatbot, Gemini, is set to introduce a new feature called 'Memory,' allowing the chatbot to remember user preferences and interests. Currently, while Gemini can assist with tasks like research and holiday planning by pulling real-time information from other Google apps, it lacks the ability to recall user preferences. The 'Memory' feature aims to address this issue.

User experience

'Memory' feature to enhance user interaction

The proposed 'Memory' feature in Gemini will enable the chatbot to recall information shared by users previously. This means users won't have to repeat themselves or provide the same details again. The feature will also allow Gemini to learn more about its users over time, thereby enhancing its response capabilities. A screenshot shared by leaker Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) suggests that this feature will make Gemini's responses more helpful and personalized.

AI evolution

Gemini follows in ChatGPT's footsteps

Google was first spotted working on the 'Memory' feature in September 2023, when Gemini was still known as Bard. Interestingly, OpenAI's ChatGPT already offers a similar 'Memory' feature that enables the chatbot to remember key details about users and their preferences. This suggests that Google might be following in the footsteps of OpenAI to enhance its chatbot's capabilities and user interaction.

Customization capabilities

Google will also introduce customizable 'Gems' feature

In addition to 'Memory', Google is also developing a new 'Gems' feature for Gemini, which will allow users to customize the chatbot as per their needs. Early testers of Gemini have reported being able to enter up to one million tokens directly into the chatbot — a restriction previously imposed by Google despite the model's support for such large inputs. The Gem" feature would make Gemini more user-friendly and adaptable.

Document analysis

Google's plan to enhance document analysis capabilities

Roussel has also found evidence of Google planning to allow users to upload up to 10 documents at once from Google Drive to Gemini for analysis. These include PDFs, Word files, and Google Docs. The ability to analyze multiple documents at once could significantly speed up workflows for frequent users, making Gemini an even more powerful tool for research and information retrieval.