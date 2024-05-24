Next Article

The codes may not work for all players due to server restrictions

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem today's codes

By Akash Pandey 09:29 am May 24, 202409:29 am

What's the story ﻿Garena Free Fire MAX has released redeem codes for May 24, 2024. These codes allow players to acquire various in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, exclusive skins, and more. It's important to note that the codes are time-sensitive and limited to the first 500 users who redeem them. To claim rewards, players must enter a redeem code on the rewards redemption site.

Check out today's codes

Using the in-game rewards, players can customize their gameplay experience. The redeem codes for May 24 include: D2E4F6G8H0J14K3A, V7B9N1M34C5X7Z9Q, I5O74P9L1K3J5H7G, R9T1Y3U5I7O9P42S. A3S5D74F9G1H3J5K, M7N9B1V3C5X7ZZ9L, Q1W3E5RH7T9Y2U4I, O6P8HL0K2J4H6G8F. X2Z4C6V8B0N1MH3Q, H5J7K9L16M3N5B7V, T9Y1U3I5O7P96L2K.

Redemption process for in-game rewards

To redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players are required to visit the official website and log in using their Facebook, Google, X, Apple, or VK IDs. After logging in, they can copy and paste the redeem codes into a text box and click on 'confirm.' A dialog box will appear for cross-checking before clicking on 'OK.' The rewards can then be collected from the in-game mail section within 24 hours of code redemption.