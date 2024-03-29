Next Article

The new feature was found by reverse engineering the app

Elon Musk's X exploring 'adult content' communities for users

By Akash Pandey 12:02 pm Mar 29, 2024

What's the story X is reportedly working on a feature that would allow users to create groups, specifically for adult content or other "not safe for work (NSFW)" material. This potential feature has been discovered by Daniel Buchuk, an analyst at Watchful, who shared his findings with TechCrunch after deconstructing the app's code. The shared screenshots show what X's NSFW communities would look like. Separately, independent analyst Nima Owji, had noticed this feature under development a month prior.

Guidelines

Users creating such communities need to specify in settings

According to screenshots, users who establish an NSFW community within the app will have the option to designate their group as "containing adult-sensitive content" in the settings. Subsequently, X-rated groups will display an "adult content" label. Failure to label their community may result in certain content being filtered out or removed, as indicated in the rules displayed in the screenshots.

More

Will X require age verification for adult content communities?

Adult communities on X will have the option to be private, but it remains uncertain whether the social media platform will eventually mandate age verification for groups that contain adult content. Presently, X's policies prohibit "graphic media, adult nudity, and sexual behavior" for users under 18 or those who haven't provided their birth date on their profile. A representative for X declined to offer any comments on the matter.

Feature background

Communities feature: A look into its origin and purpose

The communities feature, which allows users to post within smaller, interest-focused groups, was first introduced by X in 2021. This feature is similar to Reddit's subreddits. When Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X, he made significant changes to the app's brand identity, verification, and creator monetization, but left the communities feature untouched.

User engagement

X's relationship with online sex workers

Despite its rebranding and changes, X has not actively engaged with its large user base of online sex workers who use the platform to promote their paid content. Dr. Olivia Snow, a researcher at UCLA's Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, stated last year that "Twitter really is the primary advertising venue at this point for sex workers." She emphasized the significance of the platform's relaxed policy on adult content for these workers.

Monetization features

Potential monetization opportunities for creators

While adult creators can currently post explicit content on X, they cannot directly monetize it on the platform. The possible introduction of NSFW communities could provide these creators with a more efficient way to reach their audience. After Musk's acquisition, analysts have discovered potential features that could allow creators to monetize exclusive videos or charge for direct messages, similar to OnlyFans' features.

Policy status

X's stance on adult content monetization

Despite these potential advancements, X does not appear ready to change its policy on adult content monetization. Prior to Musk's acquisition, Twitter was developing an OnlyFans competitor but halted the project due to difficulties in detecting non-consensual content and child sexual exploitation (CSE). However, X maintains that it is addressing this serious issue. More details on the adult content communities are yet to be released.