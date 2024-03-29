Next Article

Elon Musk's X.ai unveils advanced AI model Grok-1.5: Check features

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 11:42 am Mar 29, 202411:42 am

What's the story Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, X.ai, has introduced its latest creation, the Grok-1.5 model. This advanced AI model is set to power the Grok chatbot on social network X in the near future. According to a blog post by X.ai, Grok-1.5 represents a significant advancement from its predecessor, Grok-1, as evidenced by its impressive benchmark results and specifications.

Grok-1.5 outperforms predecessor in benchmark tests

The Grok-1.5 model exhibits enhanced reasoning abilities, particularly in coding and mathematics tasks. It outperforms its predecessor, Grok-1, by more than double on the MATH benchmark. Additionally, it shows an improvement of over ten percentage points on the HumanEval test, which measures programming language generation and problem-solving skills. However, it remains to be seen how these results will translate into real-world usage.

Grok-1.5 features enhanced context-processing capabilities

Grok-1.5 stands out for its ability to process larger amounts of context compared to Grok-1. The new model features a 128,000-token context window that enables it to use information from significantly longer documents and manage more complex prompts. This upgrade maintains the AI's ability to follow instructions as its context window expands, allowing for improved interaction with more extensive data sets.

Uncertainty surrounds Grok-1.5's controversial features

X.ai's Grok models have historically been known for their ability to respond to questions about topics usually considered taboo for other models, such as conspiracies and controversial political ideas. They are also recognized for answering questions with "a rebellious streak," as Musk himself has described it. However, it remains unclear whether these distinctive features will be retained in the new Grok-1.5 model.

Early testing of Grok-1.5 to commence soon

X.ai has announced that early testing of Grok-1.5 on X will commence soon with several new features. While specific changes have not been detailed in the blog post, Musk has previously suggested features like summarizing threads and replies and suggesting content for posts. This development follows X.ai's decision to open source Grok-1, albeit without the code necessary for fine-tuning or further training.

Grok chatbot access expanded

Musk recently shared that more users on X, specifically those subscribed to X's $8-per-month Premium plan, will gain access to the Grok chatbot. Previously, this feature was exclusive to X Premium+ customers who pay $16 per month. This expansion comes as Musk confirmed that his company's AI chatbot, Grok, will be accessible to all X premium users later this week. However, it remains unconfirmed if or when all X users will have access to Grok AI.