Volkswagen joins forces with Mobileye for self-driving car development

By Pradnesh Naik 04:01 pm Mar 22, 202404:01 pm

What's the story Volkswagen Group has announced a strategic alliance with Mobileye Global, a pioneer in self-driving technology. The partnership's objective is to create Level 4 autonomous vehicles for the commercial sector. This will be achieved by incorporating Mobileye's autonomous driving system into Volkswagen's upcoming vehicles across its various brands. The alliance signifies a major advancement in the quest for fully autonomous cars.

Harnessing Mobileye's proficiency for autonomous driving

Volkswagen intends to utilize Mobileye's proficiency in software, hardware components, and digital mapping for its future self-driving car projects. Several vehicles, especially EVs, will be outfitted with high-performance computers, cameras, LiDAR technology, and radar units for better self-awareness of the environment. This sophisticated configuration will ensure continuous connectivity, real-time data, and map updates, allowing vehicles to navigate autonomously within designated urban zones.

Multiple Volkswagen brands to be powered by this futuristic technology

Mobileye's self-driving technology, derived from its Mobileye SuperVision and Mobileye Chauffeur platforms, will be adopted by Volkswagen Group's Audi, Bentley, Porsche, and Lamborghini brands. These technologies will introduce innovative premium driving features across a range of vehicles with diverse powertrain options. The advanced assistance systems include capabilities for highway and city driving, such as automated lane changing on multi-lane highways and automatic halts at traffic signals and stop signs.

Statements from Volkswagen and Mobileye executives on the partnership

Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen Group and Porsche AG, underscored its aim to provide customers with exceptional products featuring state-of-the-art technology. He is confident that the introduction of new automated driving features will greatly enhance convenience and safety. Meanwhile, Professor Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye, expressed his pride in collaborating closely with Volkswagen Group to make driving safer, more automated, and more enjoyable worldwide.