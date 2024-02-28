Next Article

All new Honda CR-V e:FCEV rolls on 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Hydrogen powered Honda CR-V debuts in US: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 11:50 am Feb 28, 202411:50 am

What's the story Japanese marque Honda has unveiled the CR-V e:FCEV, an all-new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle with plug-in hybrid technology in the US. The innovative vehicle will be the first FCEV from the automaker to include a plug-in charging function for the onboard battery. The Honda CR-V e:FCEV boasts an impressive range of over 600km on a full tank of hydrogen, plus an additional 60km of battery-powered EV range.

Co-development

The fuel cell system is co-developed with General Motors

The innovative fuel cell system in the CR-V e:FCEV is produced by a company called Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, which is a joint venture (JV) between Honda and General Motors. The new-age eco-friendly SUV combines the benefits of FCEVs, such as long driving range and quick refueling, with the convenience of at-home or on-the-go plug-in charging. This makes it a better option than both traditional petrol-powered hybrids and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Space optimization

E-Life Generator and optimized packaging

The CR-V e:FCEV features a quick hydrogen refueling time of about three minutes and an E-Life Generator for high-output power supply through an external power output device. The cabin of the new model is as roomy as the ICE-powered CR-V model, while its cargo space offers a two-level storage system that takes advantage of the hydrogen tank's protruding shape.

Interiors and other features

Eco-friendly interior and advanced charging functions

Inside, the CR-V e:FCEV sports bio-based synthetic leather seats for a unique style without sacrificing quality or durability. The vehicle also comes with an AC charging/output connector, allowing users to plug into a household AC electrical outlet for easy onboard battery charging. Additionally, the CR-V e:FCEV can serve as a power source during power outages and outdoor activities.