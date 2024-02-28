Next Article

New Royal Enfield 450cc motorcycle spotted testing: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 10:38 am Feb 28, 202410:38 am

What's the story Royal Enfield, India's most popular bikemaker, is gearing up to expand the new 450 lineup. In the latest development, an all-new roadster offering with the 'Sherpa 450' engine has been spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar. Following the launch of the Himalayan, the upcoming model is anticipated to share some components and design aspects with the adventure tourer. The bike's roadster style is highlighted by its round headlight, scuplted fuel tank, compact side panels and streamlined tail section.

Design and features

Design and features of the upcoming roadster model

Expected to be equipped with an all-LED lighting setup, the upcoming 450cc roadster model may also feature a circular TFT dial from the Himalayan or a circular LCD cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The chassis seems to utilize the engine as a stressed member, with suspension components such as telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock unit. The bike appears to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels with chunky road-focused tires, similar in design to the Shotgun 650.

Specifications and launch timeline

Engine, performance, and expected launch

The test mule boasts the same liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit that debuted in the Himalayan 450, generating 39hp of power at 8,000rpm and 40Nm at 5,500rpm. Royal Enfield may modify the engine's tuning and gearing to suit the performance and rideability of a roadster. There will be disc brakes at both ends, likely with dual-channel ABS. The Roadster 450 is expected to launch in the coming months with a price tag of around Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom).