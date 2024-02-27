The EX90 rides on 22-inch alloy wheels

Volvo to launch EX30, EX90 SUVs in India by 2025

What's the story Volvo, the Swedish automaker, is set to launch two new electric vehicles (EVs), the EX30 and EX90, in India by 2025. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director of Volvo India, shared the news on Tuesday, emphasizing the company's dedication to becoming an all-EV brand here. Presently, Volvo offers the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge electric SUVs in the Indian market.

EX30 and EX90 to be imported

The EX30 and EX90 electric cars will be imported to India as completely knocked-down (CKD) units, according to Malhotra. However, Volvo has yet to reveal the exact launch dates or which model will debut first. Currently, the C40 Recharge is priced at Rs. 61.25 lakh, and the XC40 Recharge at Rs. 55.90 lakh in India.

Features of Volvo EX90

The Volvo EX90, based on the XC90, was unveiled in November 2022. It sports a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with two power and torque output levels: 408hp/770Nm and 517hp/910Nm. Both versions have a top speed of 180km/h. The EX90 also features a LiDAR system, Thor's Hammer LED headlights, a blanked-off grille, flush-fitted door handles, 22-inch alloy wheels, C-shaped split LED taillamps, and a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment panel powered by Google OS.

What about the Volvo EX30?

Launched globally last year, the Volvo EX30 is the smallest EV in the lineup. It offers two battery pack options: a 51kWh pack with a single motor producing 272hp and a range of 344km, and a 69kWh pack with an Extended Range version promising 480km of range. The top-of-the-line Twin Motor Performance version generates 428hp, accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, and offers a range of 460km on a single charge, making it the fastest Volvo ever.